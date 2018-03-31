× Cromwell police find 2 year old wandering streets alone; caretaker arrested

CROMWELL — A man was arrested Saturday after police found a two-year old, that he was supposed to be watching, wandering the streets alone.

Police responded to a 911 call of a two-year old wandering the streets by themselves on Berlin Round by the intersection of Kirby Road. The child was found unharmed and was moved away from the road by a nearby witness.

Police said that through an investigation, they found that a George Downer had been in care of the child.

The child was returned safely to their family.

Downer, 56 of Cromwell, was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment of the second degree.