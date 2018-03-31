× Man arrested for assaulting elderly person, Ledyard police officer

LEDYARD – Police responding to domestic call say a Ledyard man assaulted one of their officers.

On Thursday about 4:15 p.m., Ledyard police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance in town. They determined that 45 year old Patrick Girandola had slapped one person, and pushed another elderly person causing them to fall against a wall. Police arrested Girandola, and say that while he was being escorted to a cruiser, he began kicking the arresting officer.

Girandola was charged with Breach of Peace, Assault 3rd on an Elderly Person, and Assault on Police Officer. He was held on $5,000 non-surety bond, and is due to appear at New London Superior Court on Monday, April 2nd.