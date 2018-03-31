Martial Arts studio holds memorial for fallen state trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- A crowd gathered inside Aikido Hartford's dojo Saturday morning, as friends of the fallen State Trooper Kevin Miller memorialized their fallen friend.

Trooper Miller avidly trained at the studio for 13 years and earned his second degree black belt in Aikido. Aikido is a Japanese defensive martial art founded by Morihei Ueshiba.

"Kevin was just an overall great guy, somebody who we’ve known for the last 25 years, and just a really good guy,” said Mark Cantin of Ellington.

Trooper Miller also taught many of the members that showed up to Saturday's memorial. His name on the nafudakake is on display at the dojo. Nafudakake is a rack that displays all the names of the members of a dojo. The nameplates are ordered by rank. Trooper Miller was a second-degree black belt in Aikido. Nafudakake is a common part of a traditional martial arts dojo

Trooper Miller served with the Connecticut State Police for 19 years, including previously serving at Troop K in Colchester and Troop E in Montville.