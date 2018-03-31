Mild & pleasant today; partly sunny, cool and brisk Easter Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, highs in the mid-upper 50s.

There is a chance for a sprinkle in spots early Sunday morning (maybe a flurry in the northwest hills). This will be followed by clearing and breezy conditions with highs in the low to mid 50s.

We are on the weather watch overnight Sunday into Monday morning. A storm bringing snow to the Mid-Atlantic could get just close enough to bring us a bit of snow. So the big question will be, how far north can the snow make it? Overall, the storm itself doesn't look very impressive. We could get grazed by this storm or it could still miss us entirely.

Showers or a period of rain is likely on Tuesday of next week followed by a mild Wednesday with highs near 60 degrees.

Colder weather returns by the end of next week and some of our computer models are pointing to a return to stormy (and possibly snowy?) weather by the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, another mild day. High: mid-upper 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Chance for an early sprinkle/flurry then clearing, breezy, cooler. High: Low 50s.

MONDAY: Chance for AM snow. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High: 40s - near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mix sun and clouds, mild, chance shower. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.