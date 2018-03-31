× Privacy awakening: How much do social media apps know about you?

HARTFORD – How is your personal information on social media being used? A lot of people are asking that question in the wake of recent news.

Call it the grand bargain. You let a tech company eavesdrop on your searches, contacts and whereabouts. In return, the company directs you to the perfect people, products and experiences, free of charge. Or, as Amazon CTO Werner Vogels said in 2005: “We collect as much information as possible such that we can provide you with the best feedback.”

The resulting scandal has sparked a long awaited data awakening among internet users. FOX61’s Ben Goldman talked about this new frontier in persona privacy with Adam Chiara, Professor of Communication at the University of Hartford.