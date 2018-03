Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --After a messy breakup with former coach and distinguished alumnus Kevin Ollie, UConn basketball has found its man. Former Rhode Island Coach Dan Hurley is one of the hottest coaching talents in the country. He reportedly took less money to come to UConn, calling it his dream job.

The Husky Nation fan base is now re-energized and hoping the next 6 years won’t be a nightmare.

Hartford Courant sportswriter Dom Amore joined the show for a talk about Hurley.