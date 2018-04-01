× 53 people charged and 7 cars towed in Hartford street racing bust

HARTFORD — Over 53 people were charged with various violations and seven cars were towed in an undercover bust early Sunday morning.

Police said that there has been an increase of unsanctioned and illegal street racing throughout the city, specifically during the late night weekend hours.

A large investigation which involved Hartford Police Traffic Division, South Community Service Officers, Auto Theft Detectives, and the Patrol Division to help protect the public from the dangers of street racing.

Knowing that street racers can be quite sophisticated in their efforts to avoid police detection, officers had to go undercover at various locations that were known as street racer hangouts.

Police said that they discovered a large event was discovered at the Wal-Mart on Flatbush Avenue. Fifty-three people were cited for various charges such as; simple trespassing, reckless driving, unregistered vehicles, and driving without a license. Numerous other people were able to get away from the scene and avoided arrest.

Seven cars were towed and one warrant was served.