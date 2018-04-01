State police say missing New Britain boy found safe
NEW BRITAIN — Police have confirmed the missing boy for whom they issued an Amber Alert for Sunday afternoon has been found safe.
Police said Danny Maldonado-Medero, 11 , was found safe and sound by a good Samaritan on the New Britain/ Plainville line on New Britain Avenue.
Amber Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for children who are believed to be in danger. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people of all ages.
41.661210 -72.779542