State police say missing New Britain boy found safe

NEW BRITAIN — Police have confirmed the missing boy for whom they issued an Amber Alert for Sunday afternoon has been found safe.

Police said Danny Maldonado-Medero, 11 , was found safe and sound by a good Samaritan on the New Britain/ Plainville line on New Britain Avenue.

UPDATE: he has been found, safe and sound in next town over. — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) April 1, 2018

