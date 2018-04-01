× Amtrak train strikes car on tracks in Berlin

BERLIN — An Amtrak train has struck a car left on the tracks in Berlin.

Berlin police say the car was unoccupied, but was apparently left on the tracks in the area of Four-Rod Road and Norton Road. The train struck it around 7 a.m.

Amtrak says their train #143 going from Springfield, MA to Washington, D.C., was delayed about 45 minutes after making minor contact with a car that was on a parallel track to the one it was travelling. The train was only carrying a dozen passengers this Easter morning, and both Amtrak and Berlin Police say no one was injured.