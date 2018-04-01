Dozens turn out to greet Easter sunrise in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Easter Sunday is a time for friends and family to come together.

On Sunday on the top of East Rock Park in New Haven, a group of churches offered a church service with a view.

The Easter Sunrise Service is a tradition that’s been going on for years now. It’s a joint effort between First Presbyterian Church, First & Summerfield United Methodist Church, Hamden Plains United Methodist Church, United Church on the Green, and St. Thomas' Episcopal Church.

“It’s typical for us to do it on a hill or on a mount symbolizing Calvary, proclaiming what we believe from the highest point,” Rev. Edwin Perez Jr. said.

Despite the rainy start to the day, those who attended said the gloomy weather did not interfere with the reason the service has become such a special part of the community.

“There is nothing more hopeful and greater than coming together from different denominations expressing the same faith and the same fundamental belief,” Perez Jr said.

The service brought out a few dozen people this year and organizer said they will be back again next year.