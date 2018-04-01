Driver crashes into state police cruiser; charged with DUI

HARTFORD — Just days after a Connecticut State Police trooper lost his life in a crash on I-84, a driver crashed into a cruiser while troopers were investigating another accident.

Just after 4 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning, police from Troop H in Hartford were called to a single-car accident on I-84 east near exit 49. While they were investigating, another car crashed into the rear of Trooper Michael Dargan’s cruiser. Trooper Dargan was taken to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the other car, 33 year old Jennifer Rosario of Hartford was uninjured. However, she did not pass sobriety tests. Rosario has been charged with Operating Under the Influence, Failure to Slow Down or Move Over, Operating Under Suspension, Operating without a License, and other charges. She declined to post a $25,000 bond and was transported to York Correctional Institution at Niantic. She is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on April 26th.