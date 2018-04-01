Nice afternoon; a period of snow Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Easter! After the threat of a shower or two from a weak passing cold front, Temps will be gorgeous as we go through the day with temps back in the 50s. It'll still feel a little chilly in the morning, and in the shade, but strong April sun will help warm things up this afternoon.

Our next storm will produce a period of snow just in time for the Monday morning commute as it slides south of Connecticut. This storm is not a major blockbuster, however this system will likely produce a coating to an inch or two if snow across central and northern Ct, to as much as 3" across southern Ct with isolated 4" amounts across parts of coastal Ct. So expect slick travel, and allow extra time as you head out to work Monday morning. Since the system is a fast mover, and with no blocking pattern, we are not expecting big snows.

The pattern will continue to be unsettled with big swings in temps, and multiple chances for precipitation, so don't put the umbrella and coat away just yet! In fact, one computer model tries to bring another possible snowstorm in for next week, but this is only supported by that one model. There is low confidence in how that storm will evolve. Check back for future details regarding that.

FORECAST DETAILS:

EASTER SUNDAY: Chance for an early sprinkle/flurry than clearing, breezy, cooler. High: Low 50s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, snow developing by daybreak. Low: 30.

MONDAY: A period of AM snow (1"-4"). High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High: 40s - near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning fog, with scattered showers High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 50s.

