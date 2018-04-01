“No more DACA Deal” tweet forces response from CT legislators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – President Trump took to Twitter again Easter morning with his latest policy proposal.

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

That nuclear option would allow bills to move forward with a “simple” majority.

Trump’s latest Tweet-storm drew reaction from Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“The President must— or get out of the way. Trump has never been serious about finding a solution to the looming humanitarian and economic crisis he created. I will continue to work with colleagues in Congress to reach a bipartisan compromise— with or without the President’s leadership,” stated Senator Blumenthal.

The president’s comments also raised the eyebrows of several Connecticut advocacy groups. Carolina Bortolleto is with Connecticut Students for a Dream. She feels the DACA crisis could have been averted.

“'He didn’t have to end DACA,” she says. “It was a program that was working. That was supported by a majority of the people. And he chose to end it.”

Bortolleto is also a DACA recipient and wants others to know there are still options.

“If you had DACA in the past you can still apply for renewal. A lot of people don’t know that so we`re making sure people know that,” says Bortolleto.

She says no matter what happens, DACA recipient’s rights will always be protected.