Steven Bochco, creator of Hill Street Blues, dies at 74

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 8: Writer/producer Steven Bochco speaks at the ceremony honoring television producer David Milch with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 8, 2006 in front of the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES  — Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating “Hill Street Blues,” has died. He was 74.

A family spokesman says Bochco died Sunday in his sleep after a battle with cancer.

Bochco, who won 10 primetime Emmys, created several hit television shows including “L.A. Law,” ”NYPD Blue,” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

Details of a memorial service were not immediately released.