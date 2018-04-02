× Bloomfield police identify woman found buried in field; death ruled suspicious

BLOOMFIELD — Police have identified remains found buried in a field last week as a woman missing since 2017 and called the death suspicious.

Police identified the woman as Elizabeth Rykhof, 56. Rykhof was last seen by her family in Bloomfield, around mid-August 2017. The cause of death has not been released. She was reported missing in September after family had initially believed she moved. Her family said at the the time that she suffered from addiction and had bi-polar disorder.

On Thursday, police said investigators searched State of Connecticut DEEP 287 acre wetlands site at 182 Woodland Avenue. During their search, according to police, investigators discovered human remains and called the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes, Crime Scene Unit to process the scene and excavate the remains.

“The Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office responded to claim the remains, they are scheduled to be examined in an effort to obtain a positive identification,” police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department at (860)-242-5501.

