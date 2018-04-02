× Bloomfield police searching for man who tried to lure a kid into a van

BLOOMFIELD — Police said they are looking for a man who tried to lure a middle school student into a van Monday morning.

Bloomfield Police Department said the incident occurred just before 8 a.m., at the intersection of Park Avenue and Revere Drive.

Police said the vehicle is described as a dark blue mini-van with a patch of rust on the driver side and a black front left wheel. The only description of the operator is that he is a white male who was wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.