Condom-snorting challenge takes the internet by storm

SAN ANTONIO — The newest internet challenge has emerged after videos posted on social media shows teenagers snorting condoms.

The new so-called “condom snorting challenge” shows teens putting an unwrapped condom up one of their nostrils and inhaling until the condom comes out their mouth.

The condom challenge comes on the heels of the Tide Pod Challenge.

Numerous teenage poisonings were reported as a result of biting or eating Tide Pods in the pursuit of internet fame, according to the USA Today.

The health concerns regarding this new challenge has already been discussed by professionals.

In 2012, thousands of YouTube video clips showed people swallowing a tablespoon of dry cinnamon with no water, also know as the “Cinnamon Challenge.”