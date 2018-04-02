× Congressman’s wife arrested for disorderly intoxication on Easter

ORLANDO — The wife of a Florida congressman has been arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication, according to the New York Post.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, said in a statement that his wife had been treated for depression for years and recently stopped taking her medication “in accordance with her treatment plan” and under supervision.

According to the New York Post, the Florida Democrat said his wife drank too much and got into an argument with a family member which led to the arrest.

Soto said his wife regrets her actions and plans to review her mental health treatment with her doctor.

