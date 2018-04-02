× Hamden father charged in connection to death of 11-month-old involving oxycodone

HAMDEN — Police said they arrested a father in connection with the death of his 11-month-old child who died in July.

On July 26, 2017 Hamden Police Department said they responded to 1270 Sherman Avenue on the report of an unresponsive 11 month-old infant.

“Hamden Health Care employees were rendering medical assistance to the infant,” police said. “Hamden Fire Rescue continued life-saving measures. The infant was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.”

On July 31st, police said the infant was pronounced dead.

Police said following the investigation, it was determined that the father, Daniel Armfield, 32 of Hamden, went to pick up his child’s mother at Hamden Health Care, when he realized the child was not breathing.

Police said during a search of Armfield’s car, they found numerous loose pills in the backseat. The pills were identified as oxycodone.

Police said they also confiscated a small quantity of cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine from inside the vehicle. A further search of Armfield’s residence led to the seizure of two empty oxycodone prescription bottles.

The medical examiner of the autopsy determined that the cause of death was “acute oxycodone intoxication”.

The manner of the death was listed as “undetermined, ingested medication prescribed to another.”

Armfield is charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and several motor vehicle charges.

Armfield was held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in a Meriden court April 12.