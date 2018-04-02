× Medical examiner releases cause in state trooper’s death; funeral arrangements announced

FARMINGTON — The Office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner has ruled that State Trooper Kevin Miller died as a result of blunt impact trauma.

Miller died in an accident Thursday afternoon on I-84 in Tolland when his cruiser struck a tractor-trailer. The medical examiner said the cause of death was an accident and Miller suffered from blunt impact injuries to the head, torso, and extremities with fractures and visceral injuries.

State police said a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the right lane of three at slower speed than the flow of traffic. State police said Miller was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the right lane of the three, when he collided into the rear end of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries, according to state police.

Miller was assigned to Troop C in Tolland. Miller served with the Connecticut State Police for 19 years, including previously serving at Troop K in Colchester and Troop E in Montville.

State Trooper Kevin Miller Funeral Service:

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and then again from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford.

A Mass of Christian burial funeral service will take place on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.