× Medical examiner releases cause in state trooper’s death

FARMINGTON — The Office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner has ruled that State Trooper Kevin Miller died as a result of blunt impact trauma.

Miller died in an accident Thursday afternoon on I-84 in Tolland when his cruiser struck a tractor-trailer. The medical examiner said the cause of death was an accident and Miller suffered from blunt impact injuries to the head, torso, and extremities with fractures and visceral injuries .

State police said a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the right lane of three at slower speed than the flow of traffic. State police said Miller was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the right lane of the three, when he collided into the rear end of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries, according to state police.

Miller was assigned to Troop C in Tolland. Miller served with the Connecticut State Police for 19 years, including previously serving at Troop K in Colchester and Troop E in Montville.