PHOTOS: President Trump’s former Greenwich mansion back on the market

GREENWICH — President Donald Trump’s former mansion is up for sale.

According to Zillow, the mansion has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and features a putting green, swimming pool and a dock leading to the Long Island Sound.

According to Daily Mail, Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump, lived in the mansion from 1982 – 1998. Ivana sold it to Robert and Suzanne Steinberg in 1998 after winning it in her 1992 divorce with President Trump.

The Daily Mail said the Steinbergs have been trying to sell the 20,000-square-foot mansion for many years, discounting the price over time.

The mansion, located at 21 Vista Drive, also has a theater, three staff apartments, a putting green on the grounds and six acres of waterfront property on a private peninsula.

The asking price for this mansion is $45,000,000.