Pregnant woman upset with Disney Cruise Line after family escorted out by armed officer

An expecting mom from St. Louis said she’s unhappy with how the staff at Disney Cruise Line treated her family after they were denied entry to the ship, according to FOX News.

Emily Jackson, who is 25 weeks pregnant with her third child, had flown with her family to Miami to board their cruise on the Disney Magic, due to leave on a 6-day trip to the Caribbean. But upon arriving at the port of departure, Jackson claims she was not allowed on the ship because she “missed the pregnancy cutoff” of 24 weeks, despite providing the staff with a note from her doctor.

Read more here.