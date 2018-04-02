Scattered showers Tuesday with temps in the mid-30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As quickly as this morning’s snow piled up (3″-7″) it melted away thanks to some afternoon sun.

An active weather patterns continues this week and we can’t say we’re done with snow just yet either.

Tuesday may start off with some sun but clouds will quickly win out with the chance for a shower or two midday. Most of the rain will hold off until late-day and during the evening as a warm front approaches. That rain could come down heavy at times during the commute.

Behind the warm front, Wednesday will be mild with highs near 60 degrees! Too bad it won’t last AND we won’t have much sun to go along with it. There is a chance for a few showers or even a thunderstorm in the afternoon as a cold front sweeps the warmth away (just as quickly as it arrived).

Another round of rain is likely on Friday. Depending on the timing, we could start off with a brief period of snow or sleet before changing quickly over to rain.

Then we’re on the weather watch Sunday into Monday with yet another offshore storm. Right now it looks like the storm stays away. But we’re only cautiously optimistic. We have seen this set-up many times this year where an offshore storm gets closer and closer to us over time. If it trends close enough, we could get a period of rain and/or snow during that time.

Want to know when spring REALLY arrives?? I have to tell you looking at the overall April weather pattern…the cold doesn’t want to quit!! We may have to wait until May for a prolonged warm stretch of weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of fog possible, slick spots. Low: Near 32.

TUESDAY: Early sun then turning cloudy with the chance for a couple showers through midday. Steady/heavy rain holds off until late-day and night. High: Upper 30s – low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning fog, with scattered showers. Maybe a thunderstorm. Mild! High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Rain likely (may start or end as a brief mix of snow/sleet). High: 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

