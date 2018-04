BRISTOL — Police have cancelled a Silver Alert for a 4-month-old girl who was found safe.

Bristol Police Department said Symphony Hannah along with her mother, Tatiana Jackson, were found safe Tuesday night.

Police are still looking for the father Sidney Hannah, 24 who has a full no-contact restraining order barring him from contact with Symphony and her mother.

If you have any information on Sidney’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.