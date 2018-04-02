× Silver Alert issued for 4-month-old from Bristol

BRISTOL — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-month-old girl.

Police said Symphony is traveling by an unknown source of transportation with her mother. Police said there is a concern that they may be additionally traveling with the child’s father, Sidney Hannah, age 24.

Sidney has a full no-contact restraining order barring him from contact with Symphony and her mother.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Symphony you’re asked to contact Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.