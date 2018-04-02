Summer Camp Week: Edge Film Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edge Film Academy is a comprehensive film-training program for kids ages 10-18. The instructors actively work in feature film and broadcast television. Their credits include "NBC’s Law and Order: Criminal Intent," “The Good Shepherd”(2006), and Walt Disney Pictures’ “Enchanted”(2007). The mission is to enrich the lives of students by providing industry level training in both acting and film production. Each summer session concludes with two major events:

Students will choose an acting major or production major. Acting students will learn the ins and outs of movie acting. Production majors will learn all about film production. In addition students will chose elective classes to focus on the aspects of film making they are most interested in.

Elective classes include, Vlogging, Voiceover acting, Modeling, Lighting, and more.

EDGE FILM ACADEMY FESTIVAL

Our big premiere event! Students will make a grand Red Carpet entrance prior to the world premiere of their films. Students and their families will see their movies on the big screen at a first-run movie theater. These are the same theaters that show current Hollywood films!

Session Run from July 2nd-July 27th

Contact: 860-500-9957

e-mail: info@edgefilmacademy.com

location: 87 Church St. Suite 206-M, East Hartford, CT