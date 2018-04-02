× Trump rips Amazon for forcing closure of stores ‘all over the country’

President Trump argued Monday that Amazon’s tax deal is “closing stores all over the country” — continuing his criticism of the online retail behemoth.

“Not a level playing field,” Trump also said in the tweet that again suggested Amazon has a sweetheart shipping deal with the U.S. Postal Service that “will be changed.”

Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

“Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE,” Trump also said in the tweet.

On Saturday, Trump argued that the online retailer’s “scam” shipping deal with the postal service is costing the agency “billions of dollars.”

“It is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars,” Trump said over two tweets. “If the P.O. ‘increases its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.’ This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”

While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

…does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

