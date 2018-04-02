× Two pictures from Dunkin’ Donuts Park sum up the day

HARTFORD — See how a couple of hours can change things?

Earlier today the Hartford Yard Goats tweeted out a photo of the field at Dunkin’ Dounts Park covered in snow.

Later in the afternoon, they tweeted out the grassy field.

ain’t she a beauty? pic.twitter.com/ztndUCxFNz — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) April 2, 2018

Welcome to New England!

The Yard Goats announced their opening day roster late last week:

2018 Hartford Yard Goats Opening Day Roster

RHP Ryan Castellani (Philadelphia, PA), RHP Logan Cozart (New Philadelphia, OH), RHP Jason Garcia (Bronx, NY), RHP Scott Griggs (La Jolla, CA), RHP Parker French (Austin, TX), LHP Mitch Horacek (Littleton, CO), RHP Peter Lambert (San Dimas, CA), RHP Marc Magliaro (Monroe Township, NJ), RHP Craig Schlitter (Guilford, CT), LHP Max Schuh (Fresno, CA), RHP Matt Pierpont (Winter Springs, FL), RHP Jesus Tinoco (San Santonio de Maturin, VZ), LHP Jack Wynkoop (Virginia Beach, VA); C Dom Nunez (Elk Grove, CA), C Chris Robago (Riverside, CA), C Sam Tidaback (Plainville, IL); INF Garrett Hampson (Reno, NV), INF Mylz Jones (Palmdale, CA), INF Brian Mundell (Santa Clarita, CA), INF Ryan Metzler (Glen Burnie, MD), INF Brendan Rodgers (Winter Park, FL), INF Bobby Wernes (Overland Park, KS); OF Omar Carrizales (Maracay, VZ), OF Yonathan Daza (Maracay, VZ), OF Sam Hilliard (Mansfield, TX), OF Wes Rogers (Greenville, SC)