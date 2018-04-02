Winter Weather Advisory: Monday could see some spring snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's snow event is chugging eastward in the form of a weak storm producing light to moderate snowfall across the Ohio valley. With a fresh cold front having moved through, we are seeing temps that are significantly colder than we have felt in a little while. The airmass is also significantly more dry thanks to the frontal passage.

We will see a period of snow through the morning commute that will likely mean a slow-go scenario as you are heading to work. Some slick spots are possible.

Overall timing looks to be around 6am-noon. As far as accumulation goes, there are many things that are not working for this storm to produce appreciable accumuation. First - the storm will be of short duration. Second, there is considerable dry air that will have to be scoured out as precipitation begins. Third - the storm is not all that strong, and will not be significantly strengthening as it passes south of us. Fourth - the warm weather we have been experiencing and the strong April sun will help to mitigate the accumulation potential. All in all, this will affect your commute, and by the afternoon as temps warm, any evidence of the storm will be quickly wiped away.

After Monday, The pattern will continue to be unsettled with big swings in temps, and multiple chances for precipitation, so don't put the umbrella and coat away just yet! In fact, one computer model tries to bring another possible snowstorm in for next week, but this is only supported by that one model. There is low confidence in how that storm will evolve. Check back for future details regarding that.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: A period of AM snow. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High: 40s - near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning fog, with scattered showers High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 50s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.