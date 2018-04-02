× Women pleads guilt to killing son for wetting the bed

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A women from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has pleated guilty to being accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed.

According to The Rapid City Journal 30-year-old Katrina Shangreaux, of Porcupine, pleaded guilt on Friday to the second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Kylen Shangreaux in July 2016.

Katrina has reached a deal with prosecutors but still could face life in prison. She will remain in jail until her sentencing, which wasn’t immediately scheduled.

The boys father is serving time in federal prison for abuse and neglect of a son with a different women.