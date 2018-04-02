× Women pleads guilty to killing son for wetting the bed

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A women accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed has pleaded guilty.

According to the New York Post, 30-year-old Katrina Shangreaux, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Kylen Shangreaux in July 2016.

Katrina has reached a deal with prosecutors but still could face life in prison. She will remain in jail until her sentencing, which wasn’t immediately scheduled.

The boys father is serving time in federal prison for abuse and neglect of a son with a different women.