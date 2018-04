× Yankees postpone opener due to snow

THE BRONX — The New York Yankees postpone their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays amid a snowstorm Monday, according to team officials.

The spring storm is expected to bring accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in parts of NYC early Monday before stopping during the early afternoon according to WPIX.

Monday’s game has been postponed to Tuesday at 4 p.m., Yankee team officials said.

