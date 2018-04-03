Active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.

City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

According to

TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.

The world’s biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.

Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018