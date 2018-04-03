× Bysiewicz officially announces run for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD — Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz says she’s now officially running for governor.

The Middletown Democrat on Tuesday announced she has filed paperwork needed to seek the party’s endorsement. She was previously exploring a possible run.

Bysiewicz says she’ll “fight for good-paying jobs to keep our children in Connecticut,” pay equity for women, health care for everyone and cleaner environment.

She is one of the better-known candidates or potential candidates in the 2018 gubernatorial race, which has attracted about two dozen contenders. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term in office.

Bysiewicz served as secretary of the state from 1999 to 2011. A former state representative, she previously ran for governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate. She’s currently a lawyer in private practice.