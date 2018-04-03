Congresswoman Esty keeping low profile amid staffer harassment allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty has not made any public appearances since allegations surfaced last week alleging that she protected a violent staffer.

Even a knock on her Cheshire home by FOX61 news Tuesday went unanswered.

However, on Monday, Esty published a Facebook post announcing she is leaving the public office at the end of her term.

"I have determined that it is in the best interest of my constituents and my family to end my time in congress at the end of this year and not seek re-election," Esty said in the post.

“She made the right decision,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “Congresswomen Esty has done a lot of good for Connecticut. And she has fought courageously for some very important causes, but she made the right decision.”

The controversy stems from claims made by Anna Kain to media outlets including, the Washington Post alleging that in May of 2016 while working for Esty, she reported to the congresswoman and authorities that she had been sexually harassed punched and had her life threatened by Esty’s Chief of Staff, Tony Baker.

Esty allowed Baker to continue working for her until he left his job three months later with a recommendation from Esty that led to another job.

Her handling of the situation has prompted calls for her resignation from leaders on both sides of the aisle.

Even fellow Democrat, Senator Chris Murphy has been critical.

“The fact of the matter is that she made some bad mistakes in the handling the dismissal of her chief of staff,” Murphy said. “She’d acknowledges that.”

It is unclear when she may address the issue publicly.

“I think a lot of her constituents have questions about how this was handled,” Murphy said.

However, even Blumenthal thinks it may be a good idea.

“Eventually she’s going to have to give a more public and full explanation,” he said.

FOX61 has reached out to Esty’s staff but has not heard back.

On Monday, Esty asked the house ethics committee to expeditiously review the issue seeking to clarify if there was any wrongdoing on her part.