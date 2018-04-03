× Dead cat in New Britain tests positive for rabies

NEW BRITAIN — The New Britain Health Department is warning residents that a deceased feral cat tested positive for rabies Monday.

In a press release from the City of New Britain, they said a cat came into contact with several humans who were advised to consult their primary care physician for treatment.

They said residents in the area of Belvedere neighborhood, particularly in the area from Stanley Street east to Marlin Road, should be on high alert.

“While only one cat has tested positive there were domestic animals and other wild animals, including feral cats, within this area that may also be infected,” the release said.

Both indoor and outdoor domestic animals can get rabies if the animals come into contact with the saliva of an infected animal, according to the release.

The New Britain Health Department is reminding residents that rabies is endemic to Connecticut. Residents should always take precautions against rabies by avoiding wild or unfamiliar animals and ensuring their pets are up-to-date with rabies shots:

Discourage wild animal foraging by not leaving pet food or other food outside and by securing garbage cans. Do not feed strays.

Avoid feeding, touching or housing stray or wild animals. If you see an animal that is sick, injured, dead, orphaned or behaving oddly, leave it alone and contact New Britain Police Department, Animal Control Division, at the number below – do not try to handle the animal yourself.

Pets should be kept on leash and observed at all times when outdoors. Outdoor food and water stations for pets should be removed immediately after use; excess food should never be left unattended.

If you suspect an animal has rabies, you are asked to notify the New Britain Police Department or Animal Control Division at 860-826-3000.