Nathan Carman due in New Hampshire court

CONCORD, N.H. — Nathan Carman, accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money, is due in court in New Hampshire.

Nathan Carman is scheduled to appear in court in Concord for a hearing on Tuesday in response to a lawsuit filed by his aunts.

Carman is expected to provide information about firearms, financial documents and other matters. He will be representing himself after firing his attorneys earlier this year.

Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother, Linda Carman, aboard near Rhode Island in 2016. She's presumed dead.

Carman has denied any involvement in either case.