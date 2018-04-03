× Naugatuck High School sees increased police after social media threat

NAUGATUCK — Police say they’ve arrested a teen after they made a threat over social media.

Police say the threat targeted teachers and students of Naugatuck High School. The teen made the threat over the ‘Snapchat’ app.

Naugatuck Police were alerted to the threat around 10:45 p.m. Monday after a screenshot of the threat was sent around to a number of students. In turn, Naugatuck PD had over 50 calls reporting the posting from parents, students, and citizens who were concerned about sending their children to school today.

The initial report came from a student who provided a copy of the posting to officers. The student reported they knew who the teen was due to the fact their picture was shown in the screen cap.

The threat indicated the teen was “stressed out” from school and that they “hate almost everyone.” The post went on to say “…[expletive] teachers better watch out for me this week…I’m not putting up with any [expletive] this week so [expletive] just the teachers, everyone better watch it.”

Police found the teen, and went to their home. The teen and a parent were interviewed and were cooperative with officers. The teen admitted to make ing the posts while stressed out earlier that evening, but that there was never an intention to threaten or hurt anyone. Police determined that the teen’s household did not have any weapons and that the teen had no forseeable access to weapons.

Due to the alarm created by the threat, the juvenile was arrested and charged with breach of peace. The teen was released to the custody of a parent pending a court date in Waterbury Juvenile Court.

As a precaution, Naugatuck Police will have an additional police presence at the high shcool today, and will continue to evaluate the need for any additional assistance over the next few days.