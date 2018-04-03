One injured as student driver crashes into Waterbury DMV

WATERBURY — A student driver taking their driver’s test crashed into the DMV offices Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, “A permit holder taking a driving test backed into a parking spot at the DMV Waterbury office. The car did not break [sic], but instead sped up and crashed through windows of the building facing the parking area. One customer inside went to the hospital, but we do not have any reports as of this afternoon of serious injuries.

Officials said the driver and the DMV inspector administering the test were not injured. No DMV employees were injured. The landlord for the property at 2210 Thomaston Ave. immediately responded and closed up the window and addressed building damage.

There were no interruptions to DMV services.