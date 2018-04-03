× Principal says no to transgender student’s yearbook pictures

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — A Southwood High School senior is fighting back against her principal after he said her senior pictures violate the school’s dress code.

Kami Pham, a transgender student, said principal Jeff Roberts told her pictures would be pulled just two weeks before the yearbook’s publication date, because she’s wearing “feminine” attire and a wig.

“If I wore that same outfit, there would be no problem, no one would say anything. So why treaty Kami any different just because of what her birth certificate says?” Pham’s friend, Tatjana Cotton said.

Furthermore, Principal Roberts said if she wears similar garb for graduation, she will not be allowed to walk.

Cotton organized a meeting between Pham and community leaders who have experience dealing with issues like this.

Pham will meet with the school’s principal on April 3, and go to the school board’s agenda meeting the same day. She also plans to go to the school board meeting on April 24 to protest the decision.