Scattered showers tonight; tracking possible thunderstorm Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yuck! This cold rain will stick around for the evening commute before tapering off to scattered showers and areas of fog overnight.

Fog could become locally dense with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. This rain is courtesy of a warm front and you’ll feel the effects on Wednesday as temperatures approach 60 degrees.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the state from 2 PM Wednesday to 4 AM Thursday. Winds could gust up to 45 mph which is enough to cause some isolated reports of wind damage.

Wednesday morning will start off foggy with areas of mist and drizzle. The wind will slowly increase through the day before peaking as a line of gusty downpours rolls through in the afternoon. There’s even a chance for an isolated rumble of thunder!

Thursday will feature cool sunshine for the Hartford Yardgoats opening day with highs in the 40s.

But we’re not done with our active weather pattern yet! Rain on Friday will start as snow or a mix in parts of the state. This MIGHT be enough to cause issues for the morning commute before we change over to rain.

Another round of rain is likely on Friday. Depending on the timing, we could start off with a brief period of snow or sleet before changing quickly over to rain. Some of our guidance shows this all ending as a mix/snow on the backside heading into Saturday morning.

Then we’re on the weather watch Sunday into Tuesday with a parade of offshore storms. We have seen this set-up many times this year where offshore storms get closer and closer to us over time. Right now we’re keeping the forecast dry on Sunday with the chance for a brief mix Monday into Tuesday BUT there is still a lot of uncertainty during this period.

Want to know when spring REALLY arrives?? I have to tell you looking at the overall April weather pattern…the cold doesn’t want to quit!! We may have to wait until May for a prolonged warm stretch of weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Rain tapers to scattered showers. Areas of fog. Low: Upper 30s – low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning fog, with scattered showers. Maybe a thunderstorm. Mild! Windy. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Early/AM mix/snow changing to rain. High: 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: (Early mix/snow?) Party sunny. High: mid 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.