Shooting reported at YouTube HQ, several people taken to hospitals

SAN BRUNO, Cal. — Law enforcement officials say the suspected shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, was a woman and she is dead.

Ambulances transported four or five patients to hospitals after a shooting was reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, officials said.

Authorities didn’t disclose their conditions.

San Bruno police said earlier on Twitter: “We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.”

One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building “as fast as they could.”

She said she was on a conference call and her boss, who heard shots, told her at least one person was shot on the patio where people eat.

“We were all suddenly aware of a lot of noises, of sounds, people running outside of the room where she was. And people screaming,” said the employee, who was in a building down the street.

” ‘I have to get out of here,’ ” the woman said the colleague said.

A witness told CNN affiliate KRON he heard two or three shots and later about 10 shots. He was at a Carl’s Jr. fast-food restaurant across the street from an end of the YouTube building where there are tables with umbrellas on a patio.

A woman ran over to the Carl’s Jr. with a leg wound, he said. People at the fast-food restaurant tried to use napkins to stop the bleeding.

Overhead video from CNN affiliate KGO showed a heavy police presence outside the YouTube building. A crowd of people gathered outside the building and, one by one, were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.

YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites. In 2006 Google said it was purchasing YouTube for $1.65 billion in stock.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will help investigate the incident, according to the agency’s San Francisco office.

San Bruno is about 13 miles south of San Francisco.

