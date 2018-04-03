× Stella Artois recalls beer bottles that could contain particles of glass

Stella Artois has issued a voluntary recall for some its 11.2-ounce bottles of Stella Artois beer in both the U.S. and Canada.

The company said some of the beers may contain particles of glass.

In a release, the company said the recall impacts less than 1 percent of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America annually, and affected bottles will be far less than this.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

“We made the decision to voluntarily recall certain packages potentially containing the affected 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our consumers,” the company said.

This recall comes after the detection of a glass packaging flaw in some 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer, the company said.

“The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure,” said Stella Artois global brand vice president Christina Choi in a statement. “Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.”

Stella Artois said they are actively working with their distributor and retail partners to remove potentially-affected packages from retail.