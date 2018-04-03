WATCH: Student driver crashes into Waterbury DMV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- A student driver taking their driver's test crashed into the DMV offices Tuesday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, a permit holder taking a driving test backed into a parking spot at the DMV Waterbury office. The car did not break [sic], but instead sped up and crashed through the windows of the building facing the parking area.

State police said two customers inside the building reported minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital.

State police added that the driver and the DMV inspector administering the test were not injured.

The landlord for the property at 2210 Thomaston Avenue immediately responded and closed up the window and addressed the building damage.

There were no interruptions to DMV services.