Who stole the bees? Local farm is looking for answers

AVON -- Who steals bees? That’s what a local farmer needs to know after some of his hives disappeared.

Sub Edge Farm in Farmington and Avon grows food for the local community, but the farm recently lost its buzz.

The owner said one of his beekeepers discovered 10 beehives were missing last Wednesday while doing routine maintenance to the field. The farm reported the theft to police.

"We have a gate and we have an electric fence around the beehive to keep bears and other predators out but a person can step right over them," said owner Rodger Phillips.

The farm has posted the police report on their Facebook page asking "Who steals bees?"

The post has gained over 1,000 shares.