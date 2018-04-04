Career event for veterans held in East Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- For 14 years straight, Heroes for Hire has been a career fair that has helped veterans get jobs here in the state of Connecticut after transitioning back to normal civilian life after time fighting overseas.

Over 100 Connecticut businesses, 26 vendors, and around 1,000 veterans showed up in East Hartford on Wednesday morning to help veterans back into the workforce.

Many of the vendors said hiring veterans has many benefits including punctuality, responsibility, and leadership.

In addition to companies, there were also resources for veterans to help improve their resumes and cover letters as well.