EXCLUSIVE: FOX61 obtains new information in Redding death lawsuit

REDDING -- Expert opinions are offering new insight into the 2014 death of Redding attorney Gugsa ‘Abe’ Dabela.

Dabela was found shot in the head inside his overturned vehicle in the early morning hours of April 5, 2014.

Just hours after his death, Redding Police Department said Dabela’s gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted. The medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide.

Dabela’s family has now filed a civil suit against the Town of Redding and its police department.

The family’s attorney, Keith Altman, said Dabela could not have killed himself because according to the Connecticut State Police reconstruction report, his DNA was not on the trigger of his gun, and the bullet found at the scene days later had no DNA evidence.

The attorney representing the town and police department, Thomas Gerarde, argued ballistics proves Dabela was shot from inside his car, where he was alone.

Altman commissioned reports from experts in law enforcement, suicide and DNA. He sent a copy of those reports to FOX61. In his report, forensic expert Dr. Michael Spence wrote that every contact leaves a trace bit of DNA.

“That would strongly suggest that Gugsa did not touch the trigger of the gun that night,” said Altman.

Professional investigator Marty Bugbee wrote in another commissioned report that he believes Redding Police Department improperly processed the scene and did not collect the correct evidence.

An expert report from a second investigator, Sal Rastrelli, wrote "It is my opinion that either the Redding Police Department had knowledge of the true nature of Gugsa’s death and had acted to prevent disclosure and/or the Redding Police Department and/or its personnel were involved in Gugsa’s death.”

Suicide expert Dr. Alan Berman concluded in his report that Dabela’s death was unlikely to be a suicide.

Gerarde could not comment specifically on the expert's reports because he is waiting to cross-examine them in court before presenting his own experts.

“It appeared in every respect that this was a case where there was no other person involved and it was self-inflicted,” said Gerarde.

Gerarde said officers followed procedure, first trying to save Dabela before paramedics arrived, and then preserving and working the scene.

“I think in every respect the officers did what they were supposed to do,” said Gerarde.

Once both sides present their expert witnesses and cross-examine them, a judge will determine if the case should move forward to trial. Neither attorney expects the case will be resolved before the end of the year.

FOX61 reached out separately to the Town of Redding for comment, but did not hear back.