Foodshare to get donation of 40,000 lbs of food

BLOOMFIELD — Goya Foods will donate 40,000 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Foodshare as part of the Goya Gives ‘Can Do’ campaign on Wednesday.

The donation will be made in the name of Goya retailer Stop & Shop, as a part of the ‘Can Do’ campaign.

The food will be distributed to families and children in need throughout Connecticut. The donation is part of the first installment of the 1.5 million pounds of food, which totals 1.25 million meals, raised over the course of six months. That food will go to Feeding America, and will be distributed to families and individuals throughout the United States.

You can help by going to Foodshare.org