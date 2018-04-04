× Former Sacred Heart-Waterbury star to enter NBA Draft

HARTFORD — Former Sacred Heart of Waterbury basketball star Mustapha Heron announced that he will forgo his junior year and enter the NBA Draft.

Heron, who led the Auburn Tigers this year with 16.4 points and had 5.3 rebounds, has not hired an agent as of yet. Heron led the Tigers to a share of the SEC regular season title while advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Heron took to Twitter to make his announcement.

Just want to reiterate I have not hired an agent yet but I do plan on it in the future — Mustapha Heron (@Kingheron5) April 4, 2018