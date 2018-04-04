Former Sacred Heart-Waterbury star to enter NBA Draft
HARTFORD — Former Sacred Heart of Waterbury basketball star Mustapha Heron announced that he will forgo his junior year and enter the NBA Draft.
Heron, who led the Auburn Tigers this year with 16.4 points and had 5.3 rebounds, has not hired an agent as of yet. Heron led the Tigers to a share of the SEC regular season title while advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Heron took to Twitter to make his announcement.
